Wolverine’s fate after the events of Days of Future Past is detailed below.

In the 2014 film, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Logan, also known as Wolverine, is the main character. The movie is regarded by fans as one of the best X-Men movies due to its exploration of action, moral standing, and time travel all in one. In the story, the clawed hero travels back in time to prevent the establishment of Sentinels and ends up creating a new and parallel timeline covering the years 1973 and 2023. The movie is based on the The Uncanny X-Men comic book series #’s 141 and 142.

At the end of the movie, fans are left confused by the two Logan scenarios: one drowning and the other waking up in Professor X’s school in the future. However, it is revealed that Logan’s consciousness was sent to the past within his younger self, meaning that when his younger self’s body was thrown into the water, Logan’s older consciousness could return to the future. This parallel and new timeline means that many of the previous adventures of the X-Men did not occur in history, resulting in timeline confusion. Logan survives the movie and moves on to the next one, X-Men: Apocalypse, and the timeline for the film Logan shows an aging Wolverine in 2029.

Overall, X-Men: Days of Future Past is a standout movie in the popular superhero franchise, exploring complex themes and creating a new timeline for future films.

