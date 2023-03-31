Which renowned actor, aged 44, bears a striking resemblance to WWE SmackDown wrestler Sami Zayn?

The Early Life and Rise of WWE Superstar Sami Zayn

Canadian-born Sami Zayn was born in July 1984 to Syrian immigrants. He began his professional wrestling career at the age of 18 and competed in multiple wrestling promotions before signing with Vince McMahon’s WWE in January 2013. Though he has been active in the company for over a decade, Zayn’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent months with his impressive performance in The Bloodline storyline.

However, fans may not know that Sami Zayn bears a striking resemblance to Egyptian actor Nedal El Shafey. El Shafey has been a well-known face in the Egyptian film industry since the early 2000s and starred in several popular movies and TV shows. Some fans have noted the resemblance between the two and even mistook Zayn for El Shafey when the WWE’s official Middle East and Africa Facebook page shared a photo of Zayn after he won the Intercontinental Title in 2020.

Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 39 Plans and Recent Reunion with Kevin Owens

After turning on The Bloodline and Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier this year, Sami Zayn later challenged Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber but came up short. Recently, the former Honorary Uce teamed up with another Bloodline rival, Kevin Owens, and the duo will now face The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California.

