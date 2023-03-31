Where is Cameron and Jessica Bell from Fixer Upper now?

The Memorable Shotgun House Renovation on ‘Fixer Upper’

The renovation of the shotgun house on ‘Fixer Upper’ season 3 by Chip and Joanna Gaines for clients Cameron and Jessica Bell was an unforgettable transformation. The small single-story residence was purchased for $28,000 and required extensive remodeling. The historic 720-square-foot home was built in the 1920s and was one of two shotgun houses remaining in Waco, Texas.

Chip and Joanna overcame the challenge of maximizing the home’s tight quarters with smart design choices like a new roof with a loft for extra living space and a ship ladder staircase. Joanna referred to the Bell project as one of her favorite homes to revive and one of the most dramatic reveals in ‘Fixer Upper’ history. However, the couple did not end up living in the renovated space but instead listed it on Airbnb for over $300 per night and later sold it for $950,000 as an investment property.

The Current Status of Cameron and Jessica Bell’s Shotgun House

The shotgun house renovated on ‘Fixer Upper’ has been listed on Airbnb since 2017 for visitors to enjoy. Despite the steep asking price of $950,000 when it was put on the market, Cameron defends that it is an investment property and not a traditional single-family residence.