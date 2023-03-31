The conclusion of The Night Agent is clarified: Who is the undercover operative? | Television and Radio | Entertainment and TV

The Night Agent has become the top show on Netflix with its intriguing plot and captivating characters. The show follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he protects Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) from assassins. Along the way, the two discover that someone within the United States government is plotting another terror attack, and they must work together to uncover the perpetrator.

The show’s ending, however, leaves viewers with many questions – the most pressing being: Who is the mole? The final episode reveals the identity of the mole, but it may come as a surprise to viewers. If you haven’t seen the show yet, now is the perfect time to catch up and find out who the mole is for yourself!