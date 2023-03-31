Pico Rivera Missing Girl : Police search for missing Pico Rivera girl

Local Law Enforcement Intensifies Search for Missing Teenager

The search for Angelina Melendez, a missing teenager from Pico Rivera, continues to be a top priority for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Melendez was last seen leaving her home on Saturday afternoon, and her family reported her disappearance to authorities on Sunday when they were unable to locate her.

Extensive Search Efforts

Since then, law enforcement officials have been actively searching for Melendez, utilizing helicopters, drones, and K9 units to assist in the search. They have also been canvassing the surrounding neighborhood and distributing flyers with her picture and information. Despite these efforts, Melendez has yet to be located.

Description of Missing Teenager

Melendez is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at five feet tall and weighing approximately 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white Nike shoes.

Community Support

The search for Melendez has garnered widespread attention, with members of the community expressing their support for her family and concern for her safety. Local residents have come together to organize search parties and distribute flyers, hoping to assist in the effort to locate the missing teenager.

Conclusion

As the search for Angelina Melendez continues, law enforcement officials remain committed to their efforts to locate the missing teenager and bring her safely back to her family. With the support of the community, they hope to soon bring an end to this harrowing situation and reunite Melendez with her loved ones. Anyone with information regarding Melendez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department immediately.

