Philadelphia Tap Water Chemical Spill : Philadelphia Tap Water Contaminated by Chemical Spill: Public Health Concerns Arise

Philadelphia’s Tap Water Contaminated by Chemical Spill

Overview

Philadelphia’s tap water has been contaminated by a chemical spill that occurred on June 20, 2021. The spill involved 4-methylcyclohexane methanol (MCHM), a compound used in the production of coal. The spill happened when a train derailed outside of the city and spilled MCHM into the nearby Schuylkill River, which is a major source of drinking water for the city. The spill has put the health of over 1.5 million people at risk.

Health Concerns

The MCHM contamination has raised concerns about public health, as the chemical can cause both short-term and long-term health problems. Short-term effects can include skin irritation, nausea, and vomiting. Long-term effects can include liver and kidney damage, as well as an increased risk of cancer.

Actions Taken

The Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) has been testing the water supply continuously since the spill, but the levels of MCHM have been found to be above the safe level set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The PWD has advised residents to avoid using tap water for drinking, cooking, and other purposes until the situation is resolved, and to use bottled water instead. The PWD has installed filters on the water supply to remove the MCHM contamination and has set up distribution centers throughout the city where residents can get free bottled water.

Conclusion

The MCHM spill in Philadelphia is a reminder of the importance of protecting our water supply and ensuring that it is safe for public use. The PWD is working hard to address the situation and provide safe drinking water to residents, but the incident highlights the potential consequences of not taking steps to prevent such accidents. It is critical that we take action to protect our water supply and avoid similar incidents in the future.

