Navy Sailor Missing Waukegan Il : Authorities urge public to come forward with information on missing Navy sailor in Waukegan

Authorities Urge the Public to Help Find Missing Navy Sailor

Timothy Gallagher, a 23-year-old Navy sailor, has been missing since May 28, 2021, after leaving the Remedy nightclub in Waukegan, Illinois. Since his disappearance, authorities have been conducting an extensive search to locate Gallagher with no concrete leads.

What We Know So Far

Timothy Gallagher was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans, and white sneakers. He is described as being 5’8″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Gallagher had reportedly been involved in a physical altercation before his disappearance, and authorities believe he may be the victim of foul play.

What You Can Do to Help

If you have any information regarding Timothy Gallagher’s whereabouts or may have seen or spoken to him around the time of his disappearance, please come forward. No detail is insignificant and could hold vital clues to help locate Gallagher and provide answers to his family and loved ones.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has provided a digital poster of Gallagher’s description and is urging the public to be vigilant and report any sightings or leads to the Waukegan Police Department.

A Plea from Gallagher’s Family

Gallagher’s family is deeply concerned for his safety and has been working closely with authorities to uncover any leads or potential witnesses. They are pleading with the public to help find their loved one and express their gratitude for the ongoing efforts of law enforcement.

The Importance of Cooperation

The cooperation of the public is crucial in solving cases like Timothy Gallagher’s disappearance. Providing information can assist authorities in locating missing persons and bringing answers to their loved ones.

