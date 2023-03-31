Maurice Benard On The View : General Hospital Star Maurice Benard Shares His Mental Health Journey on The View

Celebrated General Hospital Actor Maurice Benard Shares His Mental Health Journey

General Hospital actor Maurice Benard is known for his portrayal of Sonny Corinthos on the popular daytime soap opera. However, during his appearance on ABC’s talk show, The View, Benard took a bold step in sharing his struggles with mental illness.

Early Struggles with Mental Health

Benard opened up about his early battle with mental illness, recalling that he experienced his first depressive episode as a teenager. He spent years looking for answers to his mental health struggles and often felt ashamed to speak up about his condition, even when his episodes became severe and required hospitalization.

Finding the Right Treatment Plan

With the support of his family and medical professionals, Benard eventually found the right treatment plan that allowed him to lead a productive life. However, he stated that his experience with bipolar disorder gave him a newfound purpose to help others struggling with similar issues.

Breaking the Stigma of Mental Illness

\”I want to help break the stigma of mental illness,\” Benard said on the show. \”I want people to know that there is hope and that you can get better.\”

Benard’s decision to open up about his mental health journey on a national platform is an inspiring reminder of the importance of seeking help and breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), over 46 million adults in the US experience some form of mental illness every year.

A Powerful Message of Hope and Resilience

By sharing his story, Benard is sending a powerful message of hope and resilience to people struggling with mental illness. He is encouraging them to speak up and seek the help they need to live fulfilling and productive lives. His efforts to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues are a testament to his courage and commitment to making a positive difference in the world.

As fans continue to tune in to General Hospital to watch Benard’s portrayal of Sonny Corinthos, they can take comfort in knowing that their beloved star is not only a talented actor but also a compassionate advocate for mental health awareness. His message is an inspiration for all of us to embrace our struggles and seek help when we need it.

Maurice Benard On The View

