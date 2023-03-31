Decades-old mystery surrounding what happened to the man who named the Mariners baseball team is investigated by Rewrite69 News | Pennsylvania News.

Seattle Mariners Owner Finally Found After Disappearing 40 Years Ago

Seattle Mariners, a professional American baseball team, had been searching for Roger Szmodis, the winner of their naming contest, for nearly five decades. Szmodis had suggested the name “The Mariners” in 1977 because of the natural association between Seattle and the sea. The winner was promised two season tickets and a West Coast game trip. However, Mariners officials had difficulty finding Szmodis, even knocking on his door.

Thanks to the power of the internet, a KIRO-TV digital lead, Shawn Garrett, eventually traced Szmodis and his family to the Bethlehem area. After reporter Jaccii Farris did some door-knocking and social media search, a relative responded to the family being huge Mariners fans but unaware of the prize. The Mariners will send Szmodis’ family a box of swag and invite them to a game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...