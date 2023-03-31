Can you provide further explanation regarding the ending of From Me to You? Did Sawako and Kazehaya end up together? And, what became of Chizuru and Ryu?

Exploring the heartwarming conclusion of From Me to You, a 12-episode drama series based on the popular anime of the same name, we witness the beautiful story of high school girl Sawako Kuronuma and her love interest, Kazehaya. While they fall in love with each other from the start, their relationship faces multiple hurdles that strengthen their bond with each other. Kurumi’s rumors initially create distance between the two, followed by the entry of Miura that makes Sawako’s confession of her feelings for Kazehaya complicated. With misunderstandings arising, the two start to think they rejected each other, while Kurumi manipulates Sawako’s emotions, leading to her distancing herself from Kazehaya.

Ultimately, Sawako’s friends help her realize the importance of being clear about her feelings, leading to both Sawako and Kazehaya finally getting together and dating at last. The show also explores a parallel track of Chizuru and Ryu, who face many challenges, including Chizuru’s crush on Ryu’s elder brother. Still, they eventually end up together, with Ryu promising to return and marry Chizuru, eliminating all obstacles in their relationship with honesty.

The heartwarming finale of the series not only fulfills the role of Sawako and Kazehaya’s relationship but also that of supporting characters like Chizuru and Ryu, making space for a continuation of the show. This drama, available on Netflix, is a beautiful portrayal of friendship, love, and honesty.

