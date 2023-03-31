After the seventh season of My 600-Lb Life, what became of Cillas Givens?

Cillas Givens, a participant on the seventh season of the reality show My 600-lb Life, sought the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in Houston, Texas, to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. Cillas weighed over 700 pounds and was dependent on oxygen, making it difficult for him to take on the process alone. His addiction to food started during his difficult and emotionally isolating childhood. However, with the support and guidance of Dr. Now, Cillas lost 139 pounds in his first month, and after being approved for weight loss surgery, had a successful operation that allowed him to lose over 500 pounds in a year.

Since his weight loss, Cillas has been able to focus on his family, marrying his girlfriend Jessica and spending time with their daughters back in North Carolina. He now works as a Customer Service Supervisor and has completely changed his outlook on life. Cillas’ dedication and hard work, along with other success stories on My 600-lb Life, inspire others to better themselves and shows that with determination, even the most difficult circumstances can be turned around.

