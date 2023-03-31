After the 10th season of My 600-Lb Life, what became of Paul MacNeill?

Paul MacNeill, the star of My 600-lb Life season 10, has made significant progress in his weight loss journey. In his episode that aired in December 2021, Paul was 35 years old and weighed 757 pounds. After qualifying for weight loss surgery, Paul sought help from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a renowned bariatric surgeon, who suggested that Paul move to Houston, Texas, for the surgery. However, Paul was initially hesitant, as he did not want to leave his girlfriend, Jenn.

By the end of his episode, Paul had lost 116 pounds and weighed 641 pounds, and was ready to take the necessary steps to move to Houston for the surgery. In August 2021, Paul had his bariatric procedure and later returned to Florida. He seems to be keeping the weight off, as evidenced by his social media photographs. Paul also got engaged to Jenn, and in a July 2022 Instagram post, he referred to her as his wife.

Tragically, Paul’s father, who was featured on his My 600-lb Life episode, passed away after the show aired. However, Paul continues to be supported by his mother and best friend JJ, who drove him to his first appointment with Dr. Now. Paul’s success story is inspiring, and he appears to be living life to the fullest since his episode aired.

