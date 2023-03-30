Who will be the designated closer for the Royals in 2023 for fantasy baseball’s saves category?

The Kansas City Royals may not be in the running for the World Series in 2023, but one player that has caught the organization’s attention is 30-year-old reliever, Scott Barlow. As the Royals look to rebuild, their pitching staff is a key area of focus and Barlow appears to be their expected closer. Barlow has had an outstanding spring training, with a 1.29 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP, making him a strong candidate for the closer position. His general manager, J.J. Picollo, has already touted him as the 2023 closer. If Barlow stumbles early in the season, lefty flamethrower Aroldis Chapman and RHP Dylan Coleman appear to be viable alternatives.

Fantasy players should wait to grab Barlow in the later rounds and can opt for Chapman or Coleman as insurance. However, with the Royals projected to have a struggling season, fantasy production from most of their roster may be limited.

