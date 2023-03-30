Who plays the Pink Ranger in Power Rangers: Once & Always?

Power Rangers Fans Get a Nostalgic Treat

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a 30th anniversary special that brings back classic characters from the original series, including the original Blue and Black Rangers. However, fans will see a different shade of pink as Amy Jo Johnson, who portrayed Kimberly Ann Hart, the original Pink Ranger, will not be present. Instead, Catherine Sutherland will reprise her role as Katherine “Kat” Hillard, the second Pink Ranger.

Kat Hillard: The Longest-Lasting Pink Ranger

Kat debuted in the third season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and was initially put under the magical control of the villainous Rita Repulsa. After Rita’s spell was broken, Kat remained an ally of the Rangers and even helped Kimberly overcome some of her gymnastics fears. Pursuing her athletic dreams, Kim chose to leave and give her powers to Kat. Kat’s tenure as the Pink Ranger continued beyond Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, with her becoming both the Pink Zeo Ranger and the first Pink Turbo Ranger.

Kat Takes Over for Kimberly: Making Sense of the Nostalgia Fest

Given that so many old-school Power Rangers and villains will be in Once & Always, it’s a bit shocking that Kat Hillard is present while Kimberly Ann Hart is not. However, Sutherland returned to her original role in later Power Rangers seasons. Additionally, an episode of Power Rangers Zeo glimpsed into the future and showed that Tommy and Kat would end up married, cementing that the beloved relationship between Kimberly and Tommy was gone for good. This makes Kat’s presence in the anniversary special more logical, especially since the roster also includes fellow “replacement” Ranger Rocky DeSantos.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres on Netflix on April 19, 2023.

