Who is the musician dating in 2023? Find out about Jordan Lutes’ romantic life.

Who Is Jordan Lutes Dating?

Jordan Lutes is currently dating Demi Lovato. The pop star and the rapper were recently spotted together, holding hands in New York City. A close source reported that the couple is in a healthy relationship, and they seem happy together.

The couple has been seen together multiple times since their first outing, and they even made their red-carpet debut at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys party. The Dancing with the Devil star seems excited about her future with Lutes, and the couple seems to be going strong.

How Did Jordan and Demi Meet?

Jordan and Demi worked on their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, together. Lutes was initially hesitant to work with Demi on the project, but he soon realized that Lovato was working on one of the hardest rock projects he had ever heard. The couple was first spotted together shortly after working together on the album.

The couple seems to share a deep connection, and they have collaborated on multiple songs on Lovato’s most recent album, Holy Fvck. Lovato has publicly stated how important it is to have a partner who is also your best friend.

Demi Lovato Gushes About Beau, Jutes!

The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker cannot stop gushing about her boyfriend. On Instagram, Lovato wrote a heartfelt caption expressing her love for Lutes. She praised Lutes’ talent and sense of humor and said that she is grateful to call him hers. Lovato also mentioned how Lutes inspired much of the music on her recent album, and she cannot wait to spend more time with him.