Who is Juan Robert Laws, the shooter in Huntsville?

On Tuesday, tragedy struck in Huntsville as a shooting at the Governors House Apartments left one police officer dead and another severely injured. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Juan Robert Laws, has been charged with capital murder and taken into custody at Madison County Prison. Laws was also out on bond for two 2022 assault cases, adding to the shock and devastation brought on by this senseless act of violence.

Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles expressed condolences to the fallen officer’s family and called for prayers for the injured officer and the department as a whole. Mayor Tommy Battle also released a statement expressing his grief and solidarity with Huntsville’s law enforcement community. Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill will be conducting an autopsy on the deceased officer, while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation leads the investigation into the shooting. The entire community mourns the loss of a brave officer and offers support to those affected by this tragic event.

