Which boys basketball team from Bucks County/Montco is awarded team of the year?

Central Bucks East Boys Basketball Team of the Year

During the 2022-23 winter season, the Central Bucks East boys basketball team faced unprecedented milestones. Winning a school-record of 24 games and securing their third consecutive Suburban One League Colonial Division title, the Patriots advanced to the state tournament for the first time in seven years. Central Bucks East is our pick for the Courier Times/Intelligencer Boys Basketball Team of the Year. One of the reasons behind their success was the team’s performance in close games, winning nine out of ten games decided by seven points or fewer. More than senior guard/co-captain Joey Giordano hitting buzzer-beating shots, it was the team’s trust in each other late in games, their precision when knocking down big shots, and getting defensive stops when needed the most.

Challenges Ahead

Coach Erik Henrysen challenges returning players, eager to raise the bar even higher, to at least garner a share of a division title next year. If achieved, they would equal the four consecutive Bux-Mont League championships by Bob Walsh’s memorable 1975-76 through 1978-79 squads. Henrysen stated, “For our returning guys, I think they are eager to take on the challenge of raising the bar yet again… We will have our work cut out for ourselves.” With coach Adam Fisher’s recent promotion to become the Temple basketball coach, the team will face new challenges next season. While seeing the seniors move on is hard, the program they left behind is better than what they founded.

