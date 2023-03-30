What’s the current status of Zombie House Flipping?

The popular home renovation show, Zombie House Flipping, has undergone a major format change in its fifth season by introducing new teams in Tampa and Dallas. In addition to the original Orlando team, the show still focuses on flipping dilapidated homes into beautiful, modern homes ready for resale. However, the so-called “Zombie” houses that the teams renovate are in such bad condition that they seem unfit for living. The teams spend most of the show revamping these houses and turning them into stunning homes that can be sold at a premium after the renovation is complete.

The show initially comprised an established team from Orlando, including construction experts Peter Duke and Keith Ori, along with real estate experts Justin Stamper and Ashlee Casserly. However, the most recent season marked a significant change where three teams – Orlando, Tampa and Dallas – feature in the show. Despite Justin and Ashlee’s absence, the original team in Orlando, led by Peter and Keith, continues to flip houses with the newest addition, Alynne Cordray. The fifth season surprised viewers of the show initially, but it has now become evident that multiple teams make the show more interesting. Additionally, Zombie House Flipping has officially been renewed for a sixth season, set to feature all three teams yet again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...