What occurred to the Zanpakutō of Yoruichi?

A Unique Soul Reaper: Yoruichi and her Zanpakutō

A defining feature of Soul Reapers in Bleach is their zanpakutō. Each sword is unique and personal, with the wielder’s soul inserted into it to harness the powers of Shikai and Bankai. Achieving Bankai and mastering zanpakutōs is an important factor in attaining the rank of Captain in the Gotei 13. However, Yoruichi Shihōin, a unique Soul Reaper, can fight on the level of a Captain without using her zanpakutō or achieving Bankai.

The mystery of Yoruichi’s zanpakutō remains unanswered, with only a single sighting in a flashback with Kisuke Urahara. As a former Captain and the former head of the Shihōin Family, it is expected that Yoruichi would have a zanpakutō but it is unclear as to what happened to it. Looking at her character and the traditions of the Noble Houses in Bleach, it is possible that Yoruichi left her zanpakutō behind when she gave up her duties as head of the Shihōin Family.

