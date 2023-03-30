What occurred to the renowned internet celebrity and dancer, Roy Purdy?

<

It's been a minute since we heard anything about it Roy Purdy. The internet personality, rapper and skateboard enthusiast rose to fame in the mid-2010s for his comedic videos, dancing and unique and colorful style. Some of his most popular music videos are his "Cash Me Outside" remix and his original songs "Oh Wow" and "Pink and Green". The latter title was inspired by his signature pink and green sunglasses.

Born in Appleton, Wisconsin, Roy's fame began late in high school. After graduating, he attended the University of Colorado but dropped out in 2017. Being a full-time internet influencer seemed unheard of at the time. For a while though, Roy really struggled to make it work. In 2018 and 2019 he started to slow down. Today, he hardly ever creates or shares content. What exactly happened to Roy? Here's what we know.

What happened to Roy Purdy?

In a video titled "The Strange Disappearance of Roy Purdy," investigative YouTuber Patrick Cc unpacks everything he knows about Roy's decline from fame. After Roy dropped out of college, his dream of becoming a pro skateboarder led him to move to Los Angeles where he could further hone his craft. Things started on a high note on the West Coast but eventually began to fizzle out.

As Patrick Cc noted, it slowly became clear that Roy longed to be a famous rapper or skateboarder. But it was his dancing that drew his followers. In fact, his moves were so popular that Fortnight included one of his dances in the game.

He eventually stopped posting dance videos altogether in an attempt to rebrand himself as the artist he was. In the tweet below, he lightly mocked fans' obsession with his dancing.

