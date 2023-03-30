What is the current status of the inquiry by the Senate regarding Indigenous women who have gone missing or been murdered?

The Australian Senate’s inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women remains largely silent and unpublicized, exacerbating the crisis it aims to address. Despite the inquiry being announced, no future public hearings have been scheduled, and its methods and ways of working have not been made clear to the public. Moreover, the inquiry has only received 14 news reports since its announcement, in contrast to the extensive media coverage and political attention that other inquiries, such as the Independent Commission of Inquiry into Queensland Police Service responses to domestic and family violence, have received.

This silence perpetuates the same conditions that allow Indigenous women to go missing or be murdered, with missing Indigenous women often blamed for their own disappearance, and police investigations failing to prioritize their cases. The inquiry must break this silence and center the voices and testimonies of Indigenous women and their families to uncover the full story of their lives and seek justice on their own terms.

