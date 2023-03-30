WCVB anchor Doug Meehan has received an outpouring of support as he prepares for surgery.

Famous WCVB news anchor, Doug Meehan, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021. Social media has since been overflowing with messages of support for the journalist. Meehan’s co-presenters gifted him a basket of goodies and wished him luck with his upcoming surgery during a news segment, which went viral, causing a flurry of supportive messages. Meehan has been raising awareness about prostate cancer ever since he received his diagnosis, emphasizing the importance of early detection and treatment. Prostate cancer is a curable form of cancer if detected in its initial stages.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 248,530 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed, resulting in around 34,130 deaths. Netizens have been sharing heartfelt messages, praying for Meehan’s speedy recovery. The journalist enjoys a massive fan following and has received support from all corners. Meehan has worked with several channels, and he’s widely known for his reporting of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, for which he received an Emmy Award. He has also won multiple awards for his coverage of other events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...