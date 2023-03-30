There is currently no information about what happened to Torres on Chicago P.D. Season 10.

Chicago P.D.’s Burgess and Ruzek fans are eagerly anticipating Season 10, Episode 17, “Out of the Depths,” which promises to be a significant episode for the couple. However, some viewers may have noticed the curious absence of Torres, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar, in the March 29 episode. As it turns out, Torres was attending a narcotics and addiction seminar, as revealed by Atwater in the episode.

While Torres has been an important part of Season 10, assisting the Intelligence Unit with undercover work, earlier in the season, viewers got a glimpse into his world in Episode 4’s “Donde Vives.” In the episode, Torres led an investigation into the murder of his neighbor and, feeling the pressure of protecting his family and community while also doing his job as a cop, ended up beating a local gang member while he was off-duty. Aguilar commented that this moment showcased the “broadest version of Torres,” who is willing to stand up and fight for what he believes in or to protect the people he loves.

As for Aguilar himself, he recently revealed a surprising new hair transformation and expressed his delight at having Jesse Lee Soffer back on set to direct Episode 16’s “Deadlocked,” calling Soffer a mentor in different ways. Fans can catch Torres and the rest of the Intelligence Unit on Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC, with the option to stream on Peacock the next day.

