The son of Flo Rida has sustained severe injuries as a result of building owners, prompting the child’s mother to file a lawsuit.

Rapper Flo Rida’s six-year-old son Zohar Dillard suffered multiple injuries when he fell from the fifth floor of an apartment building in New Jersey. The boy has been in intensive care with fractures to his pelvis and metatarsals, a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs, internal bleeding, and other injuries. Zohar reportedly has autism and the brain condition hydrocephalus. His mother, Alexis Adams, has filed a lawsuit seeking damages against the owners and staff of the building. The suit alleges that the windows were not fitted with adequate safety measures including the correct size of safeguards. Dillard’s ongoing treatment is expected to be costly, and Adams has incurred a significant amount of expenses since the incident.

This is not the first time Flo Rida has been embroiled in a lawsuit. In a separate case, the rapper successfully sued energy drink company Celsius for $82.6 million, with damages awarded for breaching the contract he had as a brand ambassador with the company from 2014 to 2018. Flo Rida said that his involvement in promoting the company had made it popular among the public. The singer has had a prolific career, releasing four albums between 2008 and 2012, and 40 successful singles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...