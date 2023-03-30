The fate of the King in Bridgerton is a mystery.

Bridgerton: A Series Overview

Bridgerton has been gaining popularity as one of the trending series on Netflix. It is a period-set drama set in Regency-era England during the early 1800s. The series revolves around the lives of the Bridgerton family and explores the intricacies of high society in London. Centered around eight siblings, the show delves into their personal lives, relationships, and search for love while being surrounded by the walls of nobility. The series also tackles themes like class, race, gender, and politics, providing a brief understanding of Regency-era England’s power dynamics.

What Happened to the King in Bridgerton?

In Bridgerton, King George III is portrayed as a supporting character suffering from a mental illness, which causes erratic episodes of his past and cognitive behavior. This plot point affects the very nature of the political characters within the show. Although King George III was a tough ruler during his reign, he resigned after serving over 80 years within the empire, maintaining one of the longest-running reigns in British history. He became overly adapted to the illness he suffered in his later years, which caused his health to decline. Thus, he spent the rest of his life isolated, unable to attend public events, and died in 1820, leaving a significant contribution to the Bridgerton family.

Is Bridgerton’s Season 3 Happening?

Fans eagerly await the release of Bridgerton’s third season, which has just finished shooting. Netflix has also announced an upcoming prequel spin-off series called ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ This limited series focuses on the rise of young Queen Charlotte to power, and it will premiere on May 4, 2023. After the release of the prequel, audiences can expect season 3 to arrive with a bang on screens.