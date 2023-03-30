Jason Bateman Movies And Tv Shows : The Best of Jason Bateman: 10 Must-See Movies and TV Shows

Jason Bateman’s 10 Must-See Movies and TV Shows

Jason Bateman has been a fixture in Hollywood for over three decades now. He is a versatile and talented actor who has proven his worth on both the big and small screens. Here are some of his most iconic roles that showcase his outstanding skills.

1. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

In this critically acclaimed TV series, Bateman plays Michael Bluth, the level-headed son of a dysfunctional family trying to keep them from falling apart.

2. Ozark (2017-2022)

Bateman stars, executive produces, and directs in this critically acclaimed TV series about a financial advisor who moves his family to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel.

3. Game Night (2018)

Bateman and Rachel McAdams star in this comedic thriller film about a couple caught up in a dangerous game of make-believe murder mystery.

4. Horrible Bosses (2011)

Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis star in this black comedy film about three friends who plot to kill their abusive bosses.

5. The Outsider (2020)

Bateman stars in this crime miniseries based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, playing a teacher accused of murdering a young boy.

6. Hancock (2008)

Bateman plays a public relations agent who helps a superhero (played by Will Smith) improve his public image in this action-comedy film.

7. Silver Spoons (1982-1986)

Bateman starred as Ricky Stratton, a rich boy who moves in with his toy manufacturer father, in this successful TV series that ran for four seasons.

8. The Change-Up (2011)

Bateman and Ryan Reynolds star in this body-swapping comedy film about two friends who mysteriously switch bodies.

9. Juno (2007)

Bateman plays a middle-aged man who wants to adopt a pregnant teenager played by Ellen Page in this indie comedy-drama film.

10. Teen Wolf Too (1987)

In this early film of Bateman’s, he plays a college student who turns into a werewolf in this comedy horror film.

In conclusion, Jason Bateman’s impressive career highlights his adaptability, charisma, and talent in Hollywood. From his early roles in Silver Spoons to his recent success in Ozark, Bateman has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

