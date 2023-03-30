How Does Justine Die In Frankenstein : The Tragic End of Justine: Exploring Her Death in Frankenstein

Exploring the Tragic Death of Justine Moritz in Frankenstein

One of the most poignant and haunting scenes in literature is the death of Justine Moritz in Mary Shelley’s novel, Frankenstein. This tragic end serves as a powerful commentary on societal injustice, the corrupting influence of guilt, and the devastating repercussions of blind ambition. Through exploring Justine’s death, readers can gain a deeper understanding of the novel’s themes and the psychological torment that each character experiences as they confront their respective demons.

An Innocent Victim of Circumstance

Justine’s death is made all the more tragic by the fact that she is an innocent victim of circumstance. She is falsely accused of the murder of Victor Frankenstein’s younger brother, William, and is subsequently executed for a crime she did not commit. The true killer is Victor’s creation, the monstrous being that he brought to life and subsequently abandoned due to the horror it elicited in him. Justine’s fate highlights the corrupting influence of guilt, as Victor is unable to confess his role in his brother’s death and instead allows an innocent person to be punished in his stead.

A Commentary on Societal Injustice

The injustice of the situation is compounded by the fact that Justine is a member of the working class and thus has no societal power or defense against the accusation. Shelley’s portrayal of the legal system as corrupt and lacking in empathy for those who are not of the upper class is a commentary on the injustices inherent in societal power structures. Justine’s death serves as a potent warning against complacency in the face of systemic injustice, as her fate is a reminder of the devastating consequences that can arise from unchecked privilege and power.

The Darkness Within Each Character

In addition to highlighting themes of societal injustice and the corrosive influence of guilt, Justine’s death also reveals the darkness that lurks within each character. Each person in the novel must confront their own demons, whether it be Victor’s guilt and ambition or the monster’s rejection and desire for companionship. Justine’s execution serves as a catalyst for each character’s internal struggles, as it forces them to confront the moral implications of their own actions and decisions.

A Cautionary Tale

Overall, Justine’s tragic end serves as a powerful symbol of the destructive nature of unchecked power, societal injustice, and the dark corners of the human psyche. Through exploring her death, readers can gain a deeper understanding of the novel’s themes and the complex psychological struggles that each character must confront. Shelley’s exploration of human nature and societal power dynamics is as relevant today as it was in the early 19th century and serves as a cautionary tale against complacency and apathy in the face of injustice.

