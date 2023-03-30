Have you ever been curious about the whereabouts of the Leicester City squad that won the title?

The ‘Ever Wonder’ series will be running throughout the entire 2022-23 Premier League season, exploring and uncovering the fascinating history, tradition, and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Ever found yourself wondering about certain aspects of a club, such as the origins of their chants, the story behind their nickname, the significance of their colors, or how they were founded? This season, the ‘Ever Wonder’ team will be delving deep to give you the answers to all these and more.

The latest installment in the series takes a look at Leicester City, the club that pulled off one of the greatest sporting shocks when they won the Premier League title with odds of 5000-1 in 2015-16. But what happened to that iconic team? The ‘Ever Wonder’ team has the answers. From the retirement of club legends and captains such as Danny Simpson, Robert Huth, Wes Morgan, and Christian Fuchs, to the continued success of key players such as N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez at their new clubs, the team has gone through some major changes. However, some veteran players, like Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki, are still playing and forever remembered as part of that historic team.

