Hattiesburg Mississippi Tornado : Hattiesburg, Mississippi Devastated by Deadly Tornado

The Deadly Tornado that Hit Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Impact on the University of Southern Mississippi

On the evening of January 21st, 2017, a deadly tornado hit Hattiesburg, Mississippi, leaving behind a trail of destruction and devastation. The University of Southern Mississippi was one of the areas that suffered significant damage, with many of its buildings badly affected. The campus police station, parts of the music building, and the athletic facility were all completely destroyed. The library and the science center also sustained damage.

Damage to Residential Areas

In addition to damaging the university, the tornado caused significant damage to residential areas near the campus. Many homes were destroyed, and trees were uprooted, leaving behind a scene of chaos and destruction. Emergency crews were dispatched to the area to assess the damage and search for survivors.

The Aftermath

The aftermath of the tornado left many residents of Hattiesburg struggling to recover and rebuild. Many people were left without homes or basic necessities, and the economic impact of the tornado was significant. Businesses that sustained damage were forced to close, leaving many people out of work.

Recovery Efforts

Despite the devastating impact of the tornado on the town, residents of Hattiesburg rallied together to support each other in the aftermath. Volunteers from around the region came to help with cleanup and recovery efforts. Donations from around the country helped to fund recovery efforts, and volunteers continue to work to clear debris and rebuild damaged homes and businesses. Today, Hattiesburg is beginning to emerge from the devastation, thanks to the resilience and perseverance of its residents.

