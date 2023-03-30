Emily Ratajkowski And Harry Styles : Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles’ Secret Relationship: What We Know So Far

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles: Are they dating?

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles have been at the center of relationship rumors for years now. While there has been no official confirmation, their rumored romance has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

Who are Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles?

Emily Ratajkowski is a model and actress, known for her work in music videos, fashion and film. She gained widespread recognition for her appearance in Robin Thicke’s music video for “Blurred Lines.” Harry Styles, on the other hand, is a former member of the boy band One Direction and has since made a name for himself as a solo artist and actor.

What are the clues?

While there has been no official confirmation, there have been some clues that suggest the two may be more than just friends. In 2014, Emily posted a since-deleted photo on Instagram of her cuddling up to Harry. Later, in a Rolling Stone interview, Harry called Emily “a great girl and super talented.”

What about the recent music video?

In 2020, Emily made an appearance in Harry’s “Weird” music video, which sparked fresh rumors that they are still together. However, it’s important to note that Emily and Harry have been friends for years, so their appearance in the video could simply be a result of their friendship.

Overall verdict

At this point, it’s difficult to say whether Emily and Harry are actually in a romantic relationship. While there are certainly some clues to suggest that they could be more than just friends, neither party has confirmed or denied the rumors. Until they do, fans will undoubtedly continue to speculate about the true nature of their relationship.

Emily Ratajkowski And Harry Styles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...