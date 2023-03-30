Ebay Stalking 60 Minutes : The Dark Side of Online Shopping: The Rise of Ebay Stalking Revealed by 60 Minutes

The Dark Side of Online Shopping: EBay Stalking

The convenience of online shopping has transformed the way we shop. With just a few clicks, you can purchase anything from anywhere in the world and have it delivered to your doorstep. But with this convenience has come a dark side of online shopping known as eBay stalking.

EBay stalking is a disturbing trend where individuals monitor someone’s eBay activity with the intent to harass or intimidate them. This can range from sending unwanted messages to using personal information to stalk or harm the individual outside of the platform.

60 Minutes recently aired an investigative report on the rise of eBay stalking, featuring victims who have been subjected to this terrifying experience. One victim bought a letter written by Abraham Lincoln for $4,000, only to be bombarded with threatening messages by the seller, who turned out to be a convicted felon. Another victim won an antique coffee grinder, but the seller began stalking him online and even showed up at his home, causing the man to fear for his safety.

With the anonymity provided by the internet, individuals who engage in eBay stalking can easily spread hate messages or make unwanted contact without fear of being identified. eBay has taken notice of this issue and implemented measures to protect its users from eBay stalking. The company encourages users to report suspicious activity and has a team dedicated to investigating these reports.

However, the responsibility cannot solely fall on the platform. Individuals must also take necessary precautions to protect themselves when shopping online. This includes being cautious about who you sell and buy from, not sharing personal information, and using eBay’s blocking and reporting features if necessary.

Online shopping has revolutionized the way we make purchases, but it’s important to remember that it comes with risks. EBay stalking is an alarming trend that highlights the importance of being vigilant and taking necessary precautions when shopping online. By being aware of the risks and taking necessary steps to protect yourself, you can continue to enjoy the convenience of online shopping without falling victim to its dark side.

