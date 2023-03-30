During Irvo Otieno’s funeral, there were pleas for change and demands for answers about what happened to him: “We are committed to uncovering the truth about your fate and enacting reform.”

Family and Friends Mourn Irvo Otieno at Funeral Service

Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man who struggled with mental illness, died on March 6 while in custody at a state psychiatric hospital in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. His death has sparked calls for mental health care and policing reforms. On Wednesday, family, friends, and other mourners gathered at a Virginia church to celebrate Otieno’s life and honor his memory.

During the funeral service, attendees demanded justice for Otieno and expressed their support for reforms to ensure that no one else suffers the same fate. Seven deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. His tragic passing has shed light on the inadequate mental health care system in the US and the need for measures to address police brutality against people with mental illnesses.

Demands for Reform in Mental Health Care and Policing

The death of Irvo Otieno is a tragic reminder of the pressing need for reforms in mental health care and policing. The incident raises concerns about the use of force by law enforcement personnel and the lack of proper training and support for officers dealing with individuals who struggle with mental illness.

Advocates for mental health care and policing reform are demanding that policymakers take action to ensure that people with mental illnesses receive the care they need and are not subjected to violence and abuse. They are also calling for police departments to implement crisis intervention training and for more resources to be allocated to mental health services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...