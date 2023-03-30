Delta Passenger Opens Emergency Exit : Disruptive Delta Passenger Causes Panic with Emergency Exit Incident

A Delta Passenger Causes Chaos by Attempting to Open Emergency Exit Mid-Flight

The Incident

A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta was recently disrupted by a passenger who attempted to open the emergency exit mid-flight. The passenger, who has not been identified, became agitated and tried to open the door, leading to a panic among the passengers and crew.

The Crew’s Response

The crew immediately took action, alerting passengers to brace for an emergency landing. The passengers were frightened, with some screaming and others recording the incident on their mobile phones. Some of them tried to prevent the man from opening the door, while others subdued him with the help of the cabin crew.

The Aftermath

The incident caused significant disruption and chaos aboard the aircraft and delayed its arrival at the destination airport. Passengers expressed their shock and frustration on social media, describing the incident as “terrifying.”

The Importance of Protocols

This incident highlights the need for airlines to have protocols in place to handle disruptive behaviors. Passengers are also reminded to remain calm in the event of an emergency and follow the instructions of the cabin crew.

The Frequency of Disruptive Behaviors on Airplanes

Disruptive behaviors on airplanes have become more common in recent years, with some passengers causing delays and physical altercations. The FAA has reported several incidents of passengers attempting to open emergency doors mid-flight in recent years.

The Reminders for Passengers

Passengers are advised to obey the airline’s rules and regulations and avoid panicking during an emergency. They are also reminded that they can only leave their seat as directed by the cabin crew, and attempting to open emergency exits mid-flight is not only dangerous but can also lead to prosecution under aviation laws.

In conclusion, the incident aboard the Delta flight is a reminder of the importance of safety protocols and the need for passengers to remain calm during an emergency. Disruptive behaviors on airplanes can cause significant delays and danger, and it is essential for airlines and passengers to work together in preventing them.

