Cheap Stocks To Buy Now : 10 Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2022

10 Cheap Stocks That Could Potentially Skyrocket in 2022

For investors looking for a good bargain, there are plenty of stocks out there that offer high potential returns. Here are 10 cheap stocks that could potentially skyrocket in 2022:

1. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

With innovation and healthcare industries on the rise due to the pandemic, this biotech company’s shares are projected to rise this year.

2. Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

A chemical company with a focus on lithium production- a material that is needed in the production of electric cars. With the increasing popularity of EVs, Albemarle’s stock is expected to climb.

3. Nokia (NOK)

This tech company, formerly the leader in the mobile phone industry, has struggled in recent years. However, Nokia has taken steps to reimagine itself as an enterprise software company, which could eventually lead to a boost in its shares.

4. Novavax (NVAX)

As a medical research company working on COVID-19 vaccine development, Novavax’s shares are predicted to increase even further if its candidate vaccine receives regulatory approval.

5. AMC Entertainment (AMC)

This cinema chain’s stock exploded in 2021, especially with the meme-stock craze. Analysts predict the movie industry will continue to recover, leading to further price appreciation for AMC.

6. Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

This real estate technology company offers online transactions and home sales. As the real estate industry continues to move online, Opendoor’s stock is projected to rise.

7. Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

A finance company that specializes in subprime auto loans. With the used car market on the rise and continued demand for auto loans, CPSS’s shares could potentially skyrocket in 2022.

8. Vaxart (VXRT)

Another biotech company that has had a strong focus on COVID-19 research. Similar to Novavax, Vaxart could benefit from stock price appreciation if its candidate vaccine receives regulatory approval.

9. American Airlines (AAL)

After a challenging year for the airline industry, air travel is reporting moderate returns for 2021. If air travel continues to recover, American Airlines’ stock is projected to rise.

10. Carnival Corporation (CCL)

The cruise industry was hit hard by the pandemic, but has started to show signs of a recovery. If travel continues to open up, Carnival Corporation’s stock could potentially skyrocket in 2022.

Overall, there is no guarantee any of these stocks will skyrocket in 2022, but with their affordable prices and potential for growth, they are worth considering for investors looking for high potential returns. As always, it is important to do your own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

