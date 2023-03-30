Can You Get Whooping Cough If Vaccinated : Breaking Down the Myths: Clearing Up Confusion About Whooping Cough Vaccines

Understanding the Myths and Facts About Whooping Cough Vaccines

Introduction

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection that is preventable through vaccination. However, myths and misconceptions about vaccines have led to confusion about their safety and effectiveness.

Myth #1: Whooping cough vaccines are not necessary

Some people believe that since the disease is rare or has been eradicated, there is no need to vaccinate. However, whooping cough infection rates have been rising steadily in recent years, with spikes in cases occurring every three to five years.

Myth #2: Whooping cough vaccines are not safe

While all vaccines come with some risk of side effects, the risks associated with whooping cough vaccines are minimal and far outweigh the risks of the disease itself. The most common side effects of the vaccine are mild and include soreness and redness at the injection site, low-grade fever, and fatigue.

Myth #3: Whooping cough vaccines contain harmful ingredients

Some fear that whooping cough vaccines contain harmful ingredients, such as mercury or aluminum, that can cause autism or other health problems. This is not true. Thimerosal, a mercury-containing preservative, was removed from most vaccines in the early 2000s, and has not been used in common vaccines – including whooping cough vaccines – since then. Aluminum is a common ingredient in vaccines, but it is used in tiny amounts and has been shown to be safe.

Myth #4: Getting vaccinated can cause you to get whooping cough

Vaccines do not contain live bacteria or viruses that can cause illness, but instead contain a weakened or dead version of the pathogen that helps the body build immunity. While it is possible for vaccinated individuals to still contract whooping cough, the severity of their illness is often reduced, and their risk of complications is significantly lower.

Conclusion

To protect yourself and those around you from whooping cough, it is essential to get vaccinated. Vaccination not only protects individuals but also helps to limit the spread of the disease, thus protecting vulnerable populations like infants too young to receive the vaccine. It is vital to understand the facts about whooping cough vaccines, putting aside the myths and misconceptions that can lead to dangerous decisions with your health.

Can You Get Whooping Cough If Vaccinated

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...