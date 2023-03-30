Breaking Latest News reports that Riikka Purra, who is often seen as the opposite of Sanna Marin, has the potential to lead Finland towards a conservative direction.

Finland is currently preparing for the renewal of Parliament, with elections to take place on April 2. With two rivals vying for leadership, it is expected to be a close race. Sanna Marin, the current leader and a young social democrat, faces significant challenges from Petteri Orpo, a former finance minister and leader of the centrist National Coalition Party, and Riikka Purra, leader of the Finnish Party, which advocates for sovereignty and takes a harder stance on immigration.

While Marin has been tested on her leadership capabilities before, the insinuation of her incompetence during a challenging period was misplaced. However, the challenging election reflects the significant challenges Finland faces when it comes to making policy decisions on key issues, including membership to NATO, and how to handle immigration. Purra, for her part, has made fighting against immigration a key pillar of her campaign, tapping into xenophobic sentiment among some Finns who view foreigners as a threat. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in what could be a contentious election.

