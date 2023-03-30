Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson : Lamar Jackson: The Future of Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson: The Future of Baltimore Ravens

In recent years, NFL fans have seen a trend towards mobile quarterbacks in the league. From Russell Wilson to Patrick Mahomes, these quarterbacks have proven to be a valuable asset to their team’s offensive strategy. One of the most exciting and promising young quarterbacks in the league is Lamar Jackson, who is currently the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

Early Years and Draft Pick

Lamar Jackson was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens as the 32nd overall pick. At that time, many experts were skeptical of his chances of success in the NFL. However, Jackson has proven to be a force to be reckoned with on the field and quickly become one of the most exciting players to watch in the league.

Running and Passing Ability

Jackson is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the league, and his speed and agility make him difficult to tackle. In his two seasons with the Ravens, he has rushed for over 1,900 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jackson’s running ability also opens up the passing game for the Ravens as defenses are forced to account for him scrambling out of the pocket.

But Jackson’s success is not just limited to his running ability. He is also an excellent passer, capable of making accurate throws downfield. In the 2019 season, he led the league in touchdown passes with 36, and was named the league’s MVP. He has a strong arm and is not afraid to take chances with deep throws.

High Expectations

Jackson’s success on the field has led to high expectations for the Ravens in the upcoming season. Many experts predict that he will lead the team to the playoffs once again, and potentially even to a Super Bowl title. But Jackson is not focused on personal accolades or team success. He is focused on improving every day and helping his team win games.

Potential for the Future

At just 24 years old, Lamar Jackson is already one of the most exciting and promising players in the NFL. He has the potential to be a game changer for the Baltimore Ravens for years to come, and fans are eagerly anticipating what he will accomplish next.

Lamar Jackson has captured the hearts of fans across the NFL with his explosive skillset and charismatic personality. He has already accomplished so much in his short time in the league, and the future looks bright for both the Ravens and Jackson as they continue to dominate the league with their electrifying offense.

