Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 14 Cast : Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 14 Cast Introduces New Characters to the Series

The Bad Batch “War-Mantle” Review: New Characters, New Threats

The Bad Batch has been a wild ride for Star Wars fans everywhere. The series, which serves as a follow-up to the incredibly popular The Clone Wars, has kept us on the edge of our seats with every episode. However, the latest episode in the series, “War-Mantle,” has upped the ante even further, by introducing several new characters to the show.

Captain Bragg: The Modified Clone

One of the most notable new characters is Captain Bragg, voiced by Gwendoline Christie. Captain Bragg is a clone who has clearly been modified, with a distinctive robotic voice and an imposing physique. She leads an elite squad of elite clones, one of which is named Crosshair.

Crosshair Returns with a New Mission

Speaking of Crosshair, he’s back in a big way in “War-Mantle.” After being absent for several episodes, Crosshair has returned and has been given a new mission by the Empire. It seems that the Empire has a secret project named “War-Mantle,” and they’ve tasked Crosshair with taking out anyone who gets in their way. Crosshair’s conflict with the Bad Batch is clearly not over.

Vice Admiral Rampart: The Ruthless Officer

Another new character introduced in “War-Mantle” is Vice Admiral Rampart, voiced by Noshir Dalal. Rampart is a high-ranking officer in the Imperial Navy, and he’s tasked with overseeing the “War-Mantle” project. He’s a shrewd and ruthless character, and it’s clear that he’ll stop at nothing to accomplish his goals.

The Mystery of “The Kid”

Finally, we have Omega’s new friend, who is only referred to as “the kid.” This young clone is clearly important to the story, as Omega has gone out of her way to help him. We don’t know much about “the kid” yet, but it’s clear that he’s going to be a major player in upcoming episodes.

All in all, “War-Mantle” is one of the best episodes of The Bad Batch yet. It’s packed with action, and the new characters that have been introduced add an extra layer of intrigue to an already fascinating storyline. With only a few episodes remaining in the season, we can’t wait to see where the show goes from here.

