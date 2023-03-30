Bad Batch Cast Season 2 : Bad Batch Cast: Meet the Actors Returning for Season 2

The Bad Batch Returns with an All-Star Voice Cast for Season Two

The critically acclaimed animated series, Bad Batch, is back with its second season on Disney+. Set in the Star Wars universe, the show follows a group of elite clone troopers navigating the aftermath of the Clone Wars. One of the reasons for the show’s success is its talented voice cast, including both returning actors and new additions.

Dee Bradley Baker as Hunter, Echo, and Crosshair

Veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker voices the lead character, Hunter, as well as Echo and Crosshair. With his ability to create distinct voices for each of the Bad Batch members, Baker is one of the reasons the show has been praised for excellent voice acting. His versatility in voicing three different characters adds depth to the storytelling, and his performance is impressive.

Michelle Ang as Omega

New Zealand actress Michelle Ang, who has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Fear the Walking Dead and Triple 9, voices Omega, the Bad Batch’s newest member. Omega is a fan-favorite character, and Ang’s performance has been praised for bringing depth and emotion to the character.

Matthew Wood as Tech

Voice actor Matthew Wood voices Tech, who brings unique characterizations to the team. Known for his work in Star Wars films, Wood’s performance as Tech gives the character a distinct personality that complements the other members of the Bad Batch.

Guest Voice Actors Jennifer Hale and Noshir Dalal

Season two of Bad Batch will feature guest actors Jennifer Hale and Noshir Dalal. Hale is a legendary voice actress who has voiced a wide range of characters, including Commander Shepard in the Mass Effect series and iconic video game characters such as Samus Aran in the Metroid series. Noshir Dalal is a rising star in the voice acting world, known for his work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Cyberpunk 2077. Fans are excited to see what these talented actors bring to the Star Wars universe.

Conclusion

The voice cast of Bad Batch is exceptionally talented, and their performances have elevated the show beyond a typical animated series. Season two promises to be another great ride with new and returning actors, bringing unique characterizations to the well-known Star Wars universe. Fans are excited to see where the Bad Batch’s journey takes them and what their voice cast will bring to the table.

