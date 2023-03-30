As WWE WrestleMania 39 approaches, the question on many fans’ minds is who is the favored wrestler between John Cena and Austin Theory in the betting world?

John Cena, a WWE legend, returns to Wrestlemania 39 to face Austin Theory in a match for the latter’s US title. Cena has had a decorated career at Wrestlemania, winning his first world title at Wrestlemania 21 and going on to face some of the biggest names in wrestling history, including two iconic battles with The Rock. However, Cena is considered a significant underdog at 9/4 against the developing talent of Theory, who is backed by Vince McMahon and can be backed to defeat Cena at 1/3. A win over Cena at Wrestlemania 39 would go a long way in securing Theory’s long term prospects.

The main card for Wrestlemania 39 will last around four hours each night and is set to feature several exciting matches, including Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the Night Two main event, Charlotte Flair defending her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, and Brock Lesnar facing off against Omos. Fans can watch Wrestlemania 39 on Peacock in the United States or on WWE Network with a premium subscription outside of the U.S. If unable to stream Wrestlemania 39, both nights of the event can also be ordered through cable or satellite providers at a pay-per-view price of $59.99.

