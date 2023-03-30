Another Cinderella Story Soundtrack : Another Cinderella Story Soundtrack: A Musical Delight for Everyone

Another Cinderella Story’s Soundtrack: A Musical Feast for the Ears

If you’re a fan of feel-good movies with catchy tunes and heartwarming stories, Another Cinderella Story is definitely one to watch. But what sets this movie apart is the incredible soundtrack that accompanies it, featuring some of the hottest names in pop, R&B, and hip hop music.

Selena Gomez’s “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know”

One of the film’s standout tracks is Selena Gomez’s “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know.” This modern version of the classic ballad is infused with a fresh and youthful energy that perfectly captures the movie’s spirit. Gomez’s powerhouse vocals and the song’s catchy beat make it an instant favorite among fans.

Drew Seeley’s “New Classic”

Drew Seeley’s “New Classic” is another highlight of the soundtrack, featuring vocals from both Seeley and Gomez. The upbeat and fun song perfectly fits the movie’s theme of stepping out of one’s shadow and embracing one’s true potential. It’s an empowering anthem that encourages listeners to reach for the stars.

Other Notable Tracks

Other standout tracks on the album include the pop ballad “Just That Girl,” sung by the film’s villain, and Nikki Cleary’s dance-pop hit “1, 2, 3.” The soundtrack also features classic tracks like Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness” and The Contours’ “Do You Love Me,” adding a touch of nostalgia to the mix.

A Must-Listen for Music Lovers

Overall, Another Cinderella Story’s soundtrack is a must-listen for anyone who loves good music. The album’s diverse mix of contemporary and classic pop, R&B, and hip hop songs make it enjoyable for all musical tastes. So, whether you’re a fan of Selena Gomez, Drew Seeley or just appreciate a good sound, put on your headphones and be transported into the world of Another Cinderella Story.

