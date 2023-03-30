Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s current condition is unknown, but Mama June has been diagnosed with cancer.

Anna \”Chickadee\” Cardwell Diagnosed with Cancer

In a shocking development, Mama June’s daughter Anna \”Chickadee\” Cardwell has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Anna had been complaining about stomachaches and after a series of tests, the cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung. She recently underwent her first chemotherapy, losing her hair as a result. Doctors are monitoring her progress and her family remains \”very hopeful\” she’ll pull through. Anna’s family has come to her side to help take care of her and her two children.

Who is Anna \”Chickadee\” Cardwell?

Anna Marie Cardwell is the daughter of June \”Mama June\” Shannon and David Dunn, and the older half-sister of Jessica, Lauryn, and Alana. She is also a mother to Kaitlyn and Kylee. When she was eight, Anna was assaulted by Mark McDaniel, who was in a relationship with her mother at the time. After serving time in prison, rumors surfaced that Mama June had rekindled her romance with Mark, causing further family drama. Despite the turmoil, Anna’s family remains by her side during her cancer treatment.