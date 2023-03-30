Adnan Syed Conviction Reinstated : Adnan Syed Conviction Reinstated: What Happens Next?

After 19 Years, Adnan Syed’s Conviction Reinstated

Adnan Syed’s case came into the public eye due to the podcast Serial, and now it is back in the spotlight after the Court of Appeals in Maryland recently reinstated his conviction for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. This has left many wondering what happens next in this story of wrongful conviction.

Appealing to the Supreme Court

Adnan’s legal team has filed a petition for a writ of certiorari to the United States Supreme Court. However, it is uncertain whether this highest court in the land will endorse the appeal petition. Very few cases get the opportunity to be heard by the Supreme Court.

Habeas Corpus Petition

In a bid to prove that Adnan’s arrest and conviction were unconstitutional, his legal team has also filed a habeas corpus petition. If it is successful, it could lead to a new trial, or even Adnan’s release from prison.

The State’s Options

The State has the option to retry Adnan again for the murder of Hae Min Lee. Now that his conviction has been reinstated, the Court of Appeals has stated that it did not rule on Adnan’s guilt or innocence, but instead, it focused on the legal technicalities in the case.

The Key Witness

The key to Adnan’s case is Asia McClain Chapman, an alibi witness who claims to have seen Adnan at the time the prosecution alleged he was killing Hae Min Lee. If the court finds her testimony credible, it could change the course of the case entirely.

The Way Forward

The reinstatement of Adnan Syed’s conviction has opened up new avenues for both his legal team and the State to pursue. It remains to be seen whether Adnan will be granted a new trial, or whether he will continue to serve his sentence. The case has brought the issue of wrongful convictions to the forefront and with the renewed attention and spotlight that it is receiving, there may still be hope for Adnan to regain his freedom after serving almost two decades in prison for a crime he may not have committed.

