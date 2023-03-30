16.4 Update : 16.4 Update: New Features and Improvements

The eagerly anticipated 16.4 update is here!

Fans of the popular platform will be thrilled with the exciting new features, improvements, and bug fixes included. With a focus on enhancing user experience, the update boasts numerous highlights that are worth exploring. Let’s break down what the update entails.

Endless Mode

One of the most appealing features is the introduction of Endless Mode, where players can continue building and exploring beyond the usual limitations of the game. It is an excellent addition as it allows players the creative freedom to build without any constraints, testing their skills and creativity. The mode’s launch comes with various enhancements to existing modes, such as Career Mode, including new contractors and challenges.

Enhanced in-game save system

Another exciting feature is an enhanced in-game save system that enables players to save and load games without losing any progress. This improvement saves gamers from the inconvenience of losing their game progress in the event of a game crash or power interruption.

Revamped game controls

The game controls have also been revamped, allowing for better navigation, camera control, and ease of selection. Players can now use the middle mouse button to pan around the screen, and keyboard shortcuts for camera control have been added. Additionally, navigation buttons have been added to the interface, improving user access to essential features.

Bug fixes

The update also includes several bug fixes that users have been waiting for. These include fixing issues with worker AI, resource management, module intersection handling, and improved soundscapes for various environments.

New elements and features

The update introduces new elements to the game, such as the Turbo Polaris rover and the large-volume Centauri habitation module. It also includes new features such as weather effects, including sandstorms and meteorites, making gameplay more thrilling and unpredictable.

In conclusion, the 16.4 update is packed with exciting new features, significant improvements, and mitigates pain points that users have been struggling with in the previous versions. This update reaffirms the platform’s commitment to enhancing user experience continuously. The new features and improvements are a welcome change to the already great game, making the platform even more compelling to current and new users. So, hurry and update your game to experience the 16.4 updates firsthand!

16.4 Update

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...