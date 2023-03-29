Delta Passenger Opens Emergency Exit : Delta Flight Delayed as Passenger Opens Emergency Exit

Passenger’s Anxiety Leads to Delay in Delta Flight 1452

Delta Flight 1452, bound for Atlanta from LaGuardia Airport, suffered a delay when a passenger opened the emergency exit before takeoff. According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when passengers were boarding the plane for the scheduled departure at 7:10 pm.

The passenger, who is yet to be identified, opened the emergency exit door “due to his anxiety,” according to a witness. He reportedly became agitated while the plane was still on the tarmac, prompting him to open the door and try to exit the plane.

Flight attendants and other passengers quickly intervened and prevented the man from opening the emergency slide. The man was later escorted off the plane, and the flight was delayed by over an hour as authorities investigated the incident.

Consequences of Tampering with Emergency Exit Doors

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. In August 2020, a passenger on a Jet2.com flight from Manchester to Tenerife opened an emergency exit while the plane was still on the tarmac. The incident led to a two-hour delay for the flight, and the passenger was arrested by Spanish authorities.

Passengers are reminded that tampering with the emergency exit door is a serious offense and comes with severe consequences. Apart from causing flight delays, such actions can also jeopardize the safety of other passengers and crew members.

Importance of Adhering to Safety Protocols

In conclusion, the incident on Delta Flight 1452 is a reminder that the safety of passengers and crew members is of utmost importance. While anxiety and other mental health issues are understandable, passengers must adhere to safety protocols and avoid actions that could cause delays, harm, or accidents on flights. The airline has emphasized that they will continue to enforce safety protocols to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members.

Delta Passenger Opens Emergency Exit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...