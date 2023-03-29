Can You Get Whooping Cough If Vaccinated : Can You Get Whooping Cough Even if You’ve Been Vaccinated? Here’s the Truth

Understanding Whooping Cough:

What is Whooping Cough?

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. It is a serious illness, especially for infants and young children who are at a higher risk of developing complications, such as pneumonia and seizures.

The Importance of Vaccination

The good news is that pertussis is preventable through vaccination. The current vaccine, known as the acellular pertussis vaccine, is highly effective, with an efficacy rate of around 80-85%. This means that if you receive the full course of the vaccine, you are significantly less likely to get pertussis compared to those who are unvaccinated.

Can You Still Get Pertussis Even if Vaccinated?

Unfortunately, even if you’ve been vaccinated, you can still get pertussis. This is because the vaccine’s protection wanes over time, leaving individuals susceptible to infection. Additionally, the pertussis vaccine does not provide lifelong immunity, which means that you may need a booster shot to maintain protection against the disease.

Age and Vaccine Effectiveness

The effectiveness of the vaccine also depends on the age of the person receiving it. Studies have shown that the pertussis vaccine is less effective in infants and young children, who are at the highest risk of severe pertussis complications. This is why it is important for pregnant women to receive the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy to provide protection for their newborns.

Vaccine Limitations

It is worth noting that there are several strains of Bordetella pertussis, and the vaccine only protects against some of them. The emergence of new strains of the bacterium and the evolution of existing strains may also make the vaccine less effective over time.

Conclusion

While the pertussis vaccine is highly effective in preventing pertussis, it is not 100% effective, and you can still get pertussis even if you’ve been vaccinated. However, receiving the vaccine is still the best way to protect yourself and others from this dangerous disease. If you suspect that you or your child may have pertussis, seek medical attention immediately, and remember to stay home and avoid contact with others to prevent the spread of the disease.

