Blake Shelton Setlist 2023 : From Oldies to Chart-Toppers: The Highlights of Blake Shelton’s 2023 Setlist

Blake Shelton Announces New Tour for 2023

Country music superstar Blake Shelton is gearing up for a new tour in 2023 that is sure to excite fans old and new. With a setlist packed with hits from his early career and recent chart-toppers, Shelton is set to deliver some of his most memorable performances yet.

Highlights from Blake Shelton’s Setlist

One of the standout tracks from Shelton’s early career is his debut single “Austin,” which hit number one on the country charts back in 2001. The song tells the story of a man trying to win back his ex-girlfriend by leaving messages on her answering machine. With its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Austin” is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at Shelton’s 2023 shows.

Another classic hit from Shelton’s discography is “Ol’ Red,” which was released in 2002. The song tells the story of a prisoner who uses his dog to escape from jail and reunite with his lover. With its playful lyrics and twangy guitar riffs, “Ol’ Red” is one of Shelton’s most popular songs and continues to be a fan favorite today.

No Blake Shelton setlist would be complete without some of his recent chart-toppers. “God’s Country,” released in 2019, is a powerful anthem that celebrates the strength and beauty of the American heartland. With its soaring chorus and impressive vocals, “God’s Country” is a surefire hit that will have fans singing along.

Songs like “I Lived It” and “Every Time I Hear That Song” are also set to make appearances on Shelton’s 2023 setlist. “I Lived It” is a nostalgic tribute to days gone by, while “Every Time I Hear That Song” is a heartbreaking ballad about lost love and heartache. Both tracks highlight Shelton’s talents as a songwriter and performer.

A Must-See Tour for Country Music Fans Everywhere

It’s clear that Blake Shelton’s 2023 tour is shaping up to be a must-see event for country music fans everywhere. From old favorites to recent hits, the setlist promises to be a joyous celebration of Shelton’s incredible talent and decades-long career in the industry. Whether you’ve been a fan since his early days or are just discovering his music, there’s something on the setlist that will make you sing, dance, and feel all the feels.

