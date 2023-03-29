Black Lentils Recipe : Spicy Black Lentil Burger Recipe Perfect for Meatless Monday

Spice up Your Meatless Monday with Spicy Black Lentil Burgers

Healthy and Flavorful Alternative to Boring Monday Meals

Are you tired of eating the same old boring food every Monday? Look no further because the spicy black lentil burger recipe is here to make your Meatless Monday more exciting and full of flavor! Not only is this recipe a great way to mix up your weekly meal routine, but it’s also a healthy and delicious way to incorporate plant-based protein into your diet.

Pantry Staples and Nutritious Ingredients

To make this recipe, you’ll need canned black lentils, bread crumbs, and spices, including cumin and paprika. The burger contains veggies like onions, garlic, and red bell pepper, which add extra flavor and nutrition. Lentils are a fantastic source of protein that is low in fat and high in fiber, making them a perfect ingredient for a nutritious and filling burger.

A Spicy and Smoky Kick

What sets this burger apart from other lentil burger recipes is its spicy kick. Cayenne pepper and jalapeno peppers give this burger its heat, and a hint of smoked paprika adds a smoky flavor that complements the lentils well.

Easy to Make and Versatile to Serve

To make the burger, mix all the ingredients in a bowl, form them into patties, and fry them until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. You can also grill or bake the burgers if you prefer. Serve the burger on a bun with all your favorite toppings or enjoy it by itself as a protein-packed patty on your salad.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a healthy and flavorful way to spice up your Meatless Monday, the spicy black lentil burger recipe is the way to go. It’s easy to make, filled with flavor, and a great way to incorporate plant-based protein into your diet. Try this recipe this week and see how it becomes a new favorite in your household!

Black Lentils Recipe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...