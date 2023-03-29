Black Lentils Recipe : Healthy and Easy Black Lentil Salad Recipe

Black Lentils: A Nutritious and Delicious Addition to Your Diet

Introduction

Black lentils, also known as beluga lentils, are small and shiny legumes with a rich and earthy flavor. These tiny nuggets are packed with protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients that make them an excellent addition to any healthy diet. Prepared in a salad, black lentils make a delicious, filling, and easy-to-make meal that is perfect for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

1 cup dried black lentils, rinsed and drained

2 cups water

1 small red onion, chopped

2 carrots, shredded

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

Rinse the black lentils in cold water and drain them. In a medium saucepan, combine the lentils and water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the lentils are tender but not mushy. Drain any excess water from the lentils and let them cool for a few minutes. In a large bowl, combine the cooked lentils, red onion, shredded carrots, chopped red bell pepper, parsley, and cilantro. In another small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Pour the dressing over the lentil vegetable mixture and toss to coat. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Conclusion

This black lentil salad recipe is not only flavorful but also nutritious. The combination of proteins, fiber, and healthy fats make it a perfect meal that keeps you full and satisfied for longer periods. It is a great alternative to traditional salads and can be served as a side dish or a main course. Whether you are a vegan, vegetarian, or simply looking to add more plant-based meals to your diet, this lentil salad is an excellent option that you should definitely try.

Black Lentils Recipe

