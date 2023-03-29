Black Lentils Recipe : Healthy and Easy Black Lentil Salad Recipe

Black Lentils: A Nutritious and Delicious Addition to Your Diet
Introduction
Black lentils, also known as beluga lentils, are small and shiny legumes with a rich and earthy flavor. These tiny nuggets are packed with protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients that make them an excellent addition to any healthy diet. Prepared in a salad, black lentils make a delicious, filling, and easy-to-make meal that is perfect for lunch or dinner.
Ingredients
- 1 cup dried black lentils, rinsed and drained
- 2 cups water
- 1 small red onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Rinse the black lentils in cold water and drain them.
- In a medium saucepan, combine the lentils and water and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the lentils are tender but not mushy.
- Drain any excess water from the lentils and let them cool for a few minutes.
- In a large bowl, combine the cooked lentils, red onion, shredded carrots, chopped red bell pepper, parsley, and cilantro.
- In another small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper.
- Pour the dressing over the lentil vegetable mixture and toss to coat.
- Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Conclusion
This black lentil salad recipe is not only flavorful but also nutritious. The combination of proteins, fiber, and healthy fats make it a perfect meal that keeps you full and satisfied for longer periods. It is a great alternative to traditional salads and can be served as a side dish or a main course. Whether you are a vegan, vegetarian, or simply looking to add more plant-based meals to your diet, this lentil salad is an excellent option that you should definitely try.