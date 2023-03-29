Basal Cell Carcinoma Itchy : Is an Itchy Basal Cell Carcinoma a Warning Sign?

to make the article more organized.

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) is a type of skin cancer that begins in the basal cells, responsible for producing new skin cells providing protection to the skin from environmental pollutants, UV rays, and minimize water loss. BCC is a slow-growing cancer that rarely spreads to other parts of the body but can grow larger, and cause disfigurement if not treated.

Symptoms of BCC

Itching is one of the common symptoms of BCC, especially in the later stages of cancer. BCC can cause itching, burning, or other uncomfortable symptoms due to the cancer invading nerves. Other warning signs include a bump or patch of skin that is shiny, pearly, or translucent, a red or pink patch of skin that is scaly, itchy, or bleeds or a sore that does not heal or crust over.

Diagnosis and Treatment

If you have a persistent itch or any of the other symptoms that are concerning, it is important to get checked by a dermatologist. They can evaluate your symptoms and perform a biopsy to confirm if you have BCC. The cancer can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, or topical medications, and early detection is key to a successful outcome.

Prevention

While it is not always possible to prevent cancer, there are certain measures you can take to lower your risk of developing Basal Cell Carcinoma. These include avoiding prolonged sun exposure or tanning beds, wearing protective clothing and a hat, and regularly applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Conclusion

Itching can be a warning sign of Basal Cell Carcinoma. Still, other symptoms such as an unusual bump or patch of skin, a red or pink patch of skin that is scaly, itchy, or bleeds or a sore that does not heal or crust over must be checked out by a dermatologist. Early detection is crucial for successfully treating Basal Cell Carcinoma.

